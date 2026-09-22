Western Ghats report may hit lives in 10 districts, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday warned that the Centre’s move to implement the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats could adversely affect the livelihoods of people in 10 districts and create fear among farmers.

Speaking in the Assembly on the opening day of the three-day special session convened to discuss the report and drought, he said the government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and people.

The special session will debate the 7th draft notification on the ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) based on the Kasturirangan report that was issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on July 27, 2026. The state has to submit its objection by September 27.

Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “It is the responsibility of the government to save the environment and keep people’s welfare in mind. We need to balance the two.” The draft notification is not final and there is time for the state to submit objections and suggestions.

There is no question of vacating farmers and local people. Any unscientific restrictions could cause serious anxiety among people dependent on agriculture and other livelihood activities, he said.

Shivakumar said he interacted with farmers, legislators, MPs and representatives of farmers. “I understood the farmers’ right to livelihood, their anger and self-respect. All MPs and MLAs expressed their views, and thousands of people submitted petitions,” the chief minister added.