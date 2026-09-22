Why Kasturirangan report continues to draw opposition

BENGALURU: The Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats, which has kicked up much controversy, was submitted in April 2013. The Kasturirangan committee, comprising a High Level Working Group (HLWG), was constituted in 2012 under the chairmanship of former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan to review the Madhav Gadgil report of 2011.

The Gadgil panel had recommended declaring the entire 1,29,037sqkm of Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive region. Stiff opposition to the Gadgil report led to the constitution of the Kasturirangan committee to review it. The HLWG identified about 59,940 sq km (37% of the Western Ghats as Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) across six states—Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Of this, the largest area falls in Karnataka (10 districts).

The report stated that the Western Ghats is a majestic mountain range, and one of the country’s seven great mountain ranges, next only to the Himalayas. Its unique geology, geomorphology and high rainfall have created one of the world’s most ecologically diverse landscapes, supporting a wide range of forest types -- from tropical wet evergreen forests to grasslands.

The report points to around 4,000 species of flowering plants with a high degree of endemism, and rich fauna with endemism ranging from 11 per cent to 78 per cent across different groups. “Consequently, the Western Ghats is recognised as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots and ranks among the eight hottest hotspots globally,’’ it stated.