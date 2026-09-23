CM lauds Keonics for taking tech to rural schools, small entrepreneurs

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keonics) celebrated its golden jubilee on Tuesday.

Keonics officials revealed that 2,222 units of its recently-launched KEO artificial intelligence (AI) computer will be delivered to underserved communities in 239 taluks and 31 model residential schools in the state.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations and launched Keonics’ new logo, commended the corporation for taking its technology to rural schools and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Shivakumar took note of the falling rate of engineering seats being claimed in the state and said, “We have engineering seats remaining vacant. Engineering graduates are often receiving low salaries, and we are deliberating on how to address this issue. I have issued a directive for the curricula to be transformed into industry-oriented ones to prioritise skill development among students. In some foreign countries, degrees are not demanded during recruitment; the only criterion is whether the candidate possesses the skills for the job,” he said.

The CM said, “Technology is currently being leveraged across all sectors. It is being used to rectify property records and issue khata certificates to citizens in Bengaluru. The government has initiated a move to provide digital property records for 40 lakh properties in the city. These documents will be delivered directly to people’s homes. Distribution will commence once the survey of immovable properties is completed.”