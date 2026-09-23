Ex-BJP MP Pratap Simha faces fresh FIR over alleged remarks targeting Dalits

Another FIR has been registered against former BJP MP Pratap Simha for allegedly making derogatory remarks against members of the Dalit community during a Ganesha idol procession in T Narasipura, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 18 during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in T Narasipura town in Mysuru district, they said.

The fresh case was registered at the T Narasipura police station on September 22 based on a complaint by the president of the B R Ambedkar Kshema Kreeda Kala Sangha.

Simha has been booked under relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

According to police, the complainant alleged that during the immersion procession on a public road in front of the T Narasipura police station, Simha, in the presence of hundreds of people and media personnel, delivered a "highly insulting" and "abusive speech" with the intention of "publicly insulting" members of the Dalit community and portraying them in a "low manner".

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Simha directly targeted activists belonging to the Dalit community and publicly insulted them during his speech.

The FIR accused Simha of making derogatory remarks targeting an inspector and referring to his caste during the procession.

"We have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the law based on the complaint received, and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Last week, a separate FIR was registered at the same T Narasipura police station based on a complaint by a PSI, who alleged that Simha made derogatory remarks over a microphone targeting an inspector during the Ganesha idol immersion procession.

(With inputs from PTI)