I know which schemes to discontinue & which to introduce, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Finance Department has advised the State Government to spend judiciously in the light of a cash-crunch and the government exhausting its borrowing capacity.

Referring to the Finance Department’s advice on the state’s fiscal condition, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that it was given keeping in mind the interests of the government.

“As the Finance Minister, I know which schemes to discontinue and which to introduce. Prices have skyrocketed while people’s incomes have plummeted; that is why we implemented the five guarantees. We are supporting the livelihoods of farmers and the public,” Shivakumar said.

In its note to the Chief Minister’s office, the department stated, “It would be prudent to be realistic regarding the funding envelope that is available and not to add further to the overhang of pending balance cost of works.”

The Chief Minister said the Centre should release the grants due to the state. “The Centre should release the already announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka hit out at the Congress government over the Finance Department’s observation.

Ashoka alleged that the State Government was asked that major projects without budgetary allocations could not be taken up unless resources were mobilised. He alleged that the state had “gone bankrupt”, pointing out that the Finance Department had cautioned against taking up schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore that were not provided for in the 2026-27 Budget.