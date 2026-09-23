Karnataka coffee estates sit on forest land, owners in a pickle

BENGALURU: Coffee estate owners in Karnataka are worried. Though the State Government passed a resolution opposing the 7th draft notification for implementation of the Kasturirangan report, it has now announced that it will undertake a detailed survey of forest land, buffer zones and eco-sensitive areas in and around forest patches. This comes as a concern as around 30 per cent of coffee estates sit on encroached forest and revenue department land parcels.

Sources in the Coffee Board said coffee estates in Karnataka abut forest land. “In the past, land parcels used for coffee cultivation were part of forest and revenue lands, but were not a concern. Now with rising man-animal conflict, the declaration of ESA and protected forest patches, the area under coffee plantation is becoming a concern,” a source said.

“Most of the areas of concern are in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan districts. The encroachments have not yet been legalised. If the land parcels are taken away, the coffee plantation area in the state will be reduced, impacting coffee production too. Further, if the Kasturirangan report notification on ESA is implemented, 30-35 per cent of coffee growing region will be lost as it falls under protected areas,” the source said.

Concern has intensified as the Coffee Board is undertaking a detailed land survey of coffee growing regions in India, including Karnataka. Through the survey the Board is also assessing the impact of drought and unprecedented rainfall in parts of the state which would impact coffee production during the next financial year.