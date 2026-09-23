Karnataka council erupts in uproar over Hariprasad’s remarks on PM Modi

BENGALURU: The second day of the special session in the Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling party and opposition, with a remark by KPCC president and MLC BK Hariprasad on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and repeated interruptions by the ruling party during the opposition’s discussion, triggering a protest and walkout.

The controversy erupted during a discussion on farm loan waivers and difficulties faced by farmers amid drought. Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was speaking about loan waiver measures under the former UPA government, and those announced during the Modi government, when Hariprasad intervened.

Hariprasad blamed PM Modi for the deaths and miseries of farmers, which immediately drew strong objections from BJP members, who termed the comments objectionable and demanded that they be expunged from proceedings. BJP MLC CT Ravi criticised Hariprasad’s remarks, while several BJP members pressed for their removal. Ministers Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Vijayananda Kashappanavar and Ajay Singh defended Hariprasad.

Chairman Saleem Ahmed stood up and attempted to restore order. He said the demand for expunging remarks would be examined and assured members that any indecent or unparliamentary words would be removed from the proceedings.

He also appealed to members to maintain dignity in the House. The exchanges continued, with BJP member Keshav Prasad objecting to the Chairman’s observation that the proceedings resembled a “fish market” and argued that the ruling side cannot make any statement and expect the opposition to remain silent.