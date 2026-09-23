Karnataka council polls for graduates, teachers constituencies on October 23

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka on Tuesday announced the dates for the biennial elections to the legislative council for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

As per the notification, the polls to the Graduates’ (Karnataka South-East and Karnataka West) and Teachers’ (Karnataka north-east and Bangalore) constituencies will be held on October 23, 2026. The model code of conduct will come into effect from September 22.

The order said the notification for the polls will be issued on September 29 and the last date for filing nominations is October 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 9 and the votes will be counted on October 27, 2026. The polling will be on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm, said the notification.

The election officials said that graduates and teachers eligible to be enrolled in the electoral rolls and have not enrolled can submit the Form-18 (for graduates) and Form-19 (for teachers) along with prescribed documents to office of the concerned Electoral Registration Officer, Additional ERO or to the designated election officer.