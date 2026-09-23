Karnataka HC refuses to quash cheating cases filed against Ozone Urbana Infra developers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings against Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Limited (OUIDPL) and its office bearers based on the complaints filed by the home buyers before the various police stations in the city.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order dismissing the petitions filed by OUIDPL challenging the legality of the criminal proceedings initiated against it and its directors, including the chairman and managing director and other officials of the company, by several homebuyers due to delay in completion of the project and handing over possession of the residential units, under the provisions of the IPC and the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004.

In one such complaint registered in 2021, it was alleged that the complainant and his wife, being home buyers, had booked a flat in Ozone Urbana by obtaining a housing loan, the amount of which was being directly disbursed to the company. Though the company had undertaken to complete the construction and deliver possession, the company failed to deliver possession of the flat.

In another private complaint registered in 2022, it was alleged that the company collected substantial amounts from homebuyers towards sale consideration and obtained direct disbursement of home loans in its favour. Despite the receipt of nearly 95 per cent of the sale consideration, the construction is said not to have been completed.