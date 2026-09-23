Karnataka launches plan to cut salt intake by 30% by 2030

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday launched a state-level action plan to reduce population salt intake by 30% by 2030 and promote healthier dietary habits as part of efforts to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader launched the Karnataka State Multisectoral Action Plan for Salt Reduction and Promotion of Healthy Dietary Habits at a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

The plan focuses on reducing excessive salt consumption at home, in food consumed outside the home, and in processed and packaged foods. It also seeks to promote healthier food choices by strengthening dietary counselling through the health system and supporting research on potassium-enriched low-sodium salt.

Khader reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preventing NCDs by addressing dietary risk factors and called for the formation of a State Steering Committee involving multiple departments to ensure coordinated and sustained action.

The state plans to build on existing initiatives, including salt-reduction measures under PM POSHAN, dietary counselling through Gruha Arogya and dietary risk-factor counselling under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

The TAG, constituted under the chairpersonship of Dr Bhagavan BC, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, will provide technical guidance and support evidence-based action on salt reduction and healthier dietary practices. The action plan was developed through collaboration among government departments, academic institutions and public health experts.