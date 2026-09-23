Karnataka legislature passes resolution for changes to Kasturirangan report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking a review and necessary modifications to the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.
The members resolved not to accept the seventh draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) of Western Ghats issued by the Union Government on July 27, 2026 based on the Kasturirangan report.
It also questioned the practice of declaring an entire village an ESA just because one-fifth of its area falls in the forest and described the process as unscientific.
The three-day special session of the Legislature that began on Monday discussed the Kasturirangan report and concerns of people living in the Western Ghats. After legislators unanimously supported the resolution, Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said he will soon lead an all-party delegation to the Union minister concerned and also meet the Prime Minister.
State government to conduct fresh survey of Western Ghats within a year
The Legislature decided to conduct a fresh physical survey, forming a high-level committee headed by a retired judge and completing the entire process in a year.
The resolution also stated that the Western Ghats are one of Karnataka’s most important natural assets and vital for biodiversity and ecological balance.
Shivakumar said the latest draft notification, covering 20,668 sqkm across 10 districts and 1,449 villages in the state, cannot be accepted in its present form. Village-wise and survey-number-wise surveys are necessary to accurately map houses, schools, plantations, drinking water infrastructure and electricity poles. The State will seek one year from the Centre to complete the surveys and submit recommendations, he said. The resolution moved by the CM was passed with a voice vote with all members approving it.
Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the resolution should have also adopted what needs to be done to present the state’s arguments before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). But Shivakumar replied that it is unwarranted at this stage as the state is not refusing the notification, but insisting that it be done scientifically and the Centre has to decide on it.
Replying to the debate in the Assembly and Council, Shivakumar said the State government will constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge that will include officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, representatives of farmers and industry, environmental and forest experts and academics. After the committee submits its report, the Centre should hold detailed discussions with the State Government before taking a final decision on issuing a notification on ESA, the resolution added.
The committee will conduct physical surveys to scientifically identify eco-sensitive areas, forests, agricultural and horticultural lands and inhabited areas. Committees will also be formed at the gram panchayat level.
The state sought appropriate guidelines to provide alternative livelihood opportunities and financial assistance to farmers and workers who may be affected by ESA restrictions. The state will request the Centre for one year to complete the process and not to finalise the notification concerning the state during this time.
In the Council, Shivakumar said he will not allow any fresh encroachment in the Western Ghats. He will hold discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis on the issue. When Council members told Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy that it is difficult to complete the survey and related work in one year and to extend the deadline to three years, Reddy said extending the deadline will reduce urgency and may lead to delays in completing the work.
All-party delegation to Union government
Shivakumar said an all-party delegation will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers to present Karnataka’s case. He called upon the state’s MPs to speak with one voice in Parliament. “Environment must be protected, but farmers must also be able to live,” he said, adding that farmers, tribals and local families who had lived in the region for generations should not be displaced or harassed.
Technology to prevent human-wildlife conflict
He said modern technology, cameras and systems to monitor elephant movement are being used for wildlife conservation and to prevent human-wildlife conflicts. “In the Western Ghats, forest and river sources should be protected but safeguarding the interest of the people is our commitment and hence we took a clear stand not to accept the report. Let the buffer zone remain in forests, why should it be in revenue land,” he asked.