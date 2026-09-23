Karnataka legislature passes resolution for changes to Kasturirangan report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking a review and necessary modifications to the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.

The members resolved not to accept the seventh draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) of Western Ghats issued by the Union Government on July 27, 2026 based on the Kasturirangan report.

It also questioned the practice of declaring an entire village an ESA just because one-fifth of its area falls in the forest and described the process as unscientific.

The three-day special session of the Legislature that began on Monday discussed the Kasturirangan report and concerns of people living in the Western Ghats. After legislators unanimously supported the resolution, Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said he will soon lead an all-party delegation to the Union minister concerned and also meet the Prime Minister.

State government to conduct fresh survey of Western Ghats within a year

The Legislature decided to conduct a fresh physical survey, forming a high-level committee headed by a retired judge and completing the entire process in a year.

The resolution also stated that the Western Ghats are one of Karnataka’s most important natural assets and vital for biodiversity and ecological balance.

Shivakumar said the latest draft notification, covering 20,668 sqkm across 10 districts and 1,449 villages in the state, cannot be accepted in its present form. Village-wise and survey-number-wise surveys are necessary to accurately map houses, schools, plantations, drinking water infrastructure and electricity poles. The State will seek one year from the Centre to complete the surveys and submit recommendations, he said. The resolution moved by the CM was passed with a voice vote with all members approving it.