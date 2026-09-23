Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body cut into nine parts; wife, son untraceable

The wife and teenage son of a man from Karnataka's Udupi district who was allegedly murdered in UAE remain untraceable, according to reports.

Alwin Prakash Kunder was murdered in July. His body was found cut into nine pieces, stuffed into two bags and left in the boot of his Toyota car which was found abandoned on the road leading towards Oman on August 22, reports quoting his brother said.

Prakash's wife, Tina Kunder and their son are reportedly untraceable following his death.

Prakash had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years and was living in the UAE with his wife, who is working as a school teacher, and their son who is studying Class 10 in Dubai.

According to a report, Prakash's brother Anil Prashanth Kunder said he tried contacting him around July 20 but Prakash did not answer the call. He instead sent a text message saying he was fine.

The family found the response unusual since Prakash usually communicated through voice messages. The worried family asked Prakash's classmate Manohar in Sharjah to check on him. This led to the recovery of the body.

His family alleged that Alwin had been stabbed in the chest and his body cut into nine pieces before being stuffed into two bags and left in the abandoned car.

The family received the post-mortem report on Monday. Subsequently, Anil approached the Udupi Superintendent of Police to submit a representation seeking action, a report said.

The family is yet to obtain a copy of the FIR.