Karnataka Milk unions meet CM, seek price hike of Rs 8-10 per litre

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, demanding a hike in milk prices by Rs 8-10. This comes a couple of days after Union members submitted a similar memorandum to the Karnataka Milk Federation, seeking a hike in milk prices.

After discussing the issue with the delegation, the CM asked them to submit a detailed report, including the rise in cattle feed cost, milk procurement and processing, volume of milk solids in Nandini milk along with a comparative chart of other states and milk producers. The CM also sought details of milk sales and data of Nandini milk with that of other states. He promised to look into the matter.

Speaking on behalf of milk unions and the delegation, BAMUL President DK Suresh said milk prices have increased over the years. This is because of the rise in cost of other components, including operational cost, fodder and veterinary care. Furthermore, the drought has also impacted availability of fodder and milk procurement. He said dairy farmers are undergoing a lot of hardship, because of the lack of hike in milk prices over the years.

Suresh, in the interest of consumers, said rates were not hiked, while cooperative societies and private dairies across the state and in different states were continuously hiking milk costs.