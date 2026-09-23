Krishna Byre Gowda launches simpler, faster ‘e-Aasthi 2.0’

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday launched an upgraded property records platform, ‘e-Aasthi 2.0’, aimed at making property-related services simpler, faster and more transparent, while reducing visits to government offices and dependence on intermediaries.

Gowda said Bengaluru has more than 35 lakh properties and records of around 24 lakh of them have been digitised and draft e-khatas issued. Around 11 lakh property owners have received final e-khatas. Those who are yet to get them can apply online.

He said ‘e-Aasthi 2.0’ allows property owners to access e-khata services, submit applications and track their status online. Property owners living outside Karnataka, including NRIs, can also apply for e-khatas online.

One of the key features of ‘e-Aasthi 2.0’ is its integration with other government systems, including Kaveri, BESCOM and BWSSB. This enables exchange of information related to the properties by various departments and facilitates automatic updation of records based on e-khata data. “The objective is that citizens should not have to repeatedly carry information from one office to another when it is available within the government systems,” Gowda said.