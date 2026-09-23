R Ashoka accuses Congress government of delayed action, warns of statewide stir

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress government of failing to take timely measures to tackle the drought despite warnings from the India Meteorological

Department (IMD), alleging that the State Government was instead preoccupied with the issue of a change of guard and its leaders were camping in New Delhi.

He warned that if the government continued with its “attitude”, the Congress would “bite the dust” in the 2028 Assembly elections.

“The government has betrayed the people on the drought issue. The Finance Department has exposed the financial crunch the state is facing. If the government does not mend its ways, a struggle will be launched across the state.

It is examination time for the government. If it fails, it will be reduced to zero in 2028,” he said.

“Information from the India Meteorological Department that monsoon rainfall would be less reached the government in April itself. How many meetings did the state government hold? Even after May and

June arrived, nothing was done. Even after the Centre indicated that there would be an El Niño effect, no action was taken,” he said.

A drought note was sent to the Cabinet in April itself, but it took four months to declare drought, he claimed.

Ashoka said even senior Congress legislators, including HK Patil and Appaji C S Nadagouda, had expressed their anguish over their taluks not being included among drought-hit areas.