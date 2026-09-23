SBUDA chairman alleges Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s close aides demanding money from officials in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior Congress leader and Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority (SBUDA) Chairman H S Sundaresh alleged that Karnataka School Education Minister and District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s close aides are demanding lakhs of money from officials of various government departments.

He also alleged that Congress Seva Dal national president B V Srinivas, who hails from Bhadravathi, is interfering in the party activities of the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sundar­esh alleged that one of the close aides of the minister allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from SBUDA officials. Sundaresh demanded ministerial positions for Congress MLAs Gopalakrishna Belur and B K Sangamesh, and claimed that several party workers were unhappy with the functioning of the party organisation in the district.

“I have worked for the party for nearly 40 years by spending my own money. If the Congress leadership does not take a decision, I am ready to leave the party,” he said.

Sundar­esh alleged that some individuals were collecting money in the name of ministers and party leaders. He claimed that people had approached his office seeking Rs 25 lakh as commission. He said he would bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, senior Congress leaders and the party leadership. He also said he expected to regain the post of the district Congress president, claiming that party workers across the district had expressed support for him.

The SBUDA chairman highlighted several development works undertaken under his leadership, including housing projects, commercial complexes, lake development and parks. He said around 1,500 residential flats were being planned at different locations, with housing units proposed in different price categories.