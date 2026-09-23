Thinking of shutting down KPSC, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government was exploring the possibility of shutting down the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He also questioned the High Court’s authority, alluding to its act of unilaterally choosing the officers to form the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving the Commission.
“We are as serious about the matter as the High Court. The KPSC has to be shut down, and I am seeking legal counsel to see what we can do about it. A lot of people are involved, and we have received a sizeable amount of information which is with our police.
Every facet has been investigated, including the circumstances of the scam and official appointments. All details will come out,” Shivakumar told reporters at an event organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) in the city.
Why should HC set up SIT for KPSC probe: CM
CM DK Shivakumar’s statements to reporters about exploring the possibility of shutting down the KPSC at a KEONICS event, followed the revelation of the alleged KPSC scam, involving the leaking of multiple questions from the veterinary officer recruitment examination.
The CID had arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who earlier served as Controller of Examinations at KPSC. On Monday, the Karnataka High Court formed an SIT led by DGP Alok Kumar.
The CM also stressed that the state government’s resolution in seeking the closure of KPSC has the interests of students and aspirants at its core. “Our police force is capable of investigating it. I don’t know how the High Court could interfere and set up the SIT.
The decision of appointments has to be the state government’s. If our investigation is not conducted in the proper way, the HC can intervene after having gone through the investigation report; otherwise, the government has the right to conduct an investigation,” Shivakumar said.