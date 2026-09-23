Thinking of shutting down KPSC, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government was exploring the possibility of shutting down the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He also questioned the High Court’s authority, alluding to its act of unilaterally choosing the officers to form the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving the Commission.

“We are as serious about the matter as the High Court. The KPSC has to be shut down, and I am seeking legal counsel to see what we can do about it. A lot of people are involved, and we have received a sizeable amount of information which is with our police.

Every facet has been investigated, including the circumstances of the scam and official appointments. All details will come out,” Shivakumar told reporters at an event organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) in the city.

Why should HC set up SIT for KPSC probe: CM

CM DK Shivakumar’s statements to reporters about exploring the possibility of shutting down the KPSC at a KEONICS event, followed the revelation of the alleged KPSC scam, involving the leaking of multiple questions from the veterinary officer recruitment examination.