Belagavi SIR row: Congress alleges bulk voter deletion attempts, BJP MLA rejects charges

BELAGAVI: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has triggered a political controversy in Belagavi, with the Congress alleging an attempt to target minority voters through bulk applications seeking deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

The controversy surfaced at a polling station in Veerabhadra Nagar, where two unidentified persons, who allegedly claimed to be Belagavi City Corporation employees, reportedly pressured a Booth Level Officer (BLO) to sign around 200 Form-7 applications seeking deletion of voters' names on the ground that they were “bogus”.

The BLO, however, refused to sign the forms, pointing out that she had herself completed the mapping of the voters whose names were being objected to. The two men also allegedly insisted on obtaining copies of the acknowledgements for the forms.

The incident soon drew the attention of local political leaders. Congress leaders alleged that the two men were associated with a local BJP leader. They further claimed that all 200 names mentioned in the Form-7 applications belonged to Muslim voters. However, the allegations have not been established as yet.

Youth Congress leader Amaan Sait said the Congress would lodge a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against those allegedly involved in pressuring election officials to process the objections. He said similar attempts were being made to put pressure on BLOs in Belagavi to get voters' names erased.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan said no voter's name had been deleted on the basis of the objections received at the polling station. He said complaints had been received from representatives of different political parties regarding the submission of bulk objections and that the administration would inquire into the incident and take action according to the rules if any violation was established.

The incident has also become part of a wider political dispute over the SIR exercise in Belagavi. On September 22, workers of two political parties clashed at the same polling station over allegations concerning bulk Form-7 objections, prompting police intervention.