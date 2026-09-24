CM DK Shivakumar writes to PM Modi, wants drought relief from Centre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought financial assistance from the Union Government to provide immediate relief to farmers, ensure drinking water supply, protect livestock and undertake other essential drought-relief measures.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM also requested the advance release of the Central share of the second instalment of SDRF, so that the state has the necessary resources to respond effectively to this deepening crisis. Shivakumar said the priority is to ensure that timely support reaches every farmer and family affected by the drought.

Referring to his earlier letter (dated 10.09.2026) regarding the submission of the Kharif 2026 Drought Memorandum, seeking financial assistance of Rs 3,705.3 crore towards immediate drought relief measures for 101 drought declared taluks, the CM stated that the drought situation has further aggravated across Karnataka. A total of 177 taluks have been declared as drought-affected, he said.

“The low reservoir storage, particularly in the Cauvery basin, is a matter of serious concern, as it is likely to adversely affect drinking water availability in Bengaluru and adjoining districts during the ensuing months. With the South-West Monsoon entering its final phase and the state continuing to experience substantial cumulative rainfall deficit, the drought situation is likely to further intensify during the coming months and become more acute during the summer season.

The continued deterioration in rainfall and moisture conditions is also likely to result in large-scale crop losses, likely exceeding 40 lakh hectares,” the CM stated in his letter to the PM on Wednesday.

In view of the severity and progressive intensification of the drought situation, the Chief Minister requested that 50% of the memorandum amount be released as interim financial assistance, pending completion of the prescribed assessment and approval process.