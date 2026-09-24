CM DK Shivakumar writes to PM Modi, wants drought relief from Centre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought financial assistance from the Union Government to provide immediate relief to farmers, ensure drinking water supply, protect livestock and undertake other essential drought-relief measures.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM also requested the advance release of the Central share of the second instalment of SDRF, so that the state has the necessary resources to respond effectively to this deepening crisis. Shivakumar said the priority is to ensure that timely support reaches every farmer and family affected by the drought.
Referring to his earlier letter (dated 10.09.2026) regarding the submission of the Kharif 2026 Drought Memorandum, seeking financial assistance of Rs 3,705.3 crore towards immediate drought relief measures for 101 drought declared taluks, the CM stated that the drought situation has further aggravated across Karnataka. A total of 177 taluks have been declared as drought-affected, he said.
“The low reservoir storage, particularly in the Cauvery basin, is a matter of serious concern, as it is likely to adversely affect drinking water availability in Bengaluru and adjoining districts during the ensuing months. With the South-West Monsoon entering its final phase and the state continuing to experience substantial cumulative rainfall deficit, the drought situation is likely to further intensify during the coming months and become more acute during the summer season.
The continued deterioration in rainfall and moisture conditions is also likely to result in large-scale crop losses, likely exceeding 40 lakh hectares,” the CM stated in his letter to the PM on Wednesday.
In view of the severity and progressive intensification of the drought situation, the Chief Minister requested that 50% of the memorandum amount be released as interim financial assistance, pending completion of the prescribed assessment and approval process.
“Such timely assistance would enable the State Government to initiate and sustain immediate relief measures, particularly towards input subsidy assistance to crop loss, drinking water supply, livestock protection and other essential drought-relief interventions, and thereby provide much-needed and timely support to the affected farmers during this critical period,” he stated.
WAIVE OFF FARM LOANS UP TO Rs 5L, VIJAYENDRA TELLS CM
Karnataka BJP president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra urged CM DK Shivakumar to waive off farm loans up to Rs 5 lakh and announce Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation to farmers. He urged that the State Government should announce drought relief, without waiting for the Centre’s aid, in the ongoing special session itself.
He also urged that the money against the procurement of ragi and maize to farmers which was pending should also be released at the earliest. “The government seems under the impression that the development of Bengaluru is the development of the state. It should focus on north Karnataka as well to complete the irrigation projects of which 10-20% remained incomplete,” he urged.
BELLAD SAYS SHIVAKUMAR HAS TIME TO MEET ADANI BUT NOT FARMERS
Deputy LoP in Assembly Aravind Bellad on Wednesday alleged that CM DK Shivakumar has time to meet industrialists such as Gautam Adani but not farmers reeling under severe drought. Participating in a debate on drought, Bellad questioned the government’s priorities and said farmers receive an average of only Rs 28.73 per family towards fodder, while Rs 117 crore has been released to provide relief, which works out to around Rs 134 per family. Crores of rupees are being spent on projects such as tunnel road in Bengaluru while farmers, who feed the nation, have been left to fend for themselves, he said.
Comparing the style of functioning of Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, Bellad said Karnataka should learn from the neighbouring state in handling farmers’ issues.He claimed that Tamil Nadu released a special package of Rs 134 crore due to the delay in releasing water for kharif crops, while Karnataka warned its farmers not to grow crops for want of water for irrigation.