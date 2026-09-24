Congress MLAs engage in war of words in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: Amid the uproar between BJP and Congress MLAs over the resignation of Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil, a heated exchange broke out among ruling party legislators from the Kolar region in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The argument reportedly involved Bangarpet MLA S N Narayanaswamy and KGF MLA Roopakala Shashidhar, both from Kolar district. Roopakala went to the front row seats where Narayanaswamy and Bagepalli MLA S N Subbareddy were seated and was seen arguing with Narayanaswamy. Her raised voice was audible across the House and she was also seen banging her hand on the table.

Reacting to the commotion, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and other Opposition members, who were participating in the debate over Patil’s resignation drew the Speaker’s attention to the incident and urged him to intervene.

Ashoka questioned Roopakala over her action of banging her hand on the table, saying it was distracting the House. Deputy Leader of Opposition Aravind Bellad also told the Speaker that another chaotic situation had erupted in the House.

Sources said that shortly before the heated exchange, Roopakala, Subbareddy and Narayanaswamy had been engaged in a light conversation. However, the conversation turned heated with Shashidhar telling Narayanaswamy that he was always critical of her.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roopakala said she had brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who would resolve it. “I don’t want to disclose the issue, but I hope it will be sorted out,” she said.