Did it for my people, won’t withdraw resignation: MLA Yashwantrayagouda Patil

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, DCM Dr G Parameshwara and their cabinet colleagues held talks with him, Indi MLA Yashwantrayagouda Patil, who resigned as MLA on Wednesday, clarified that he will not withdraw his resignation.

Patil is protesting because the taluks which fall under his assembly segment have been excluded from the government’s official list of drought-hit taluks. “I am 100 per cent committed to my decision for the sake of the people of my constituency,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha, when asked if he would stick to his stand even if the CM assured him.

He submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker GS Patil on Tuesday, as Indi and Chadachan taluks in Vijayapura district were not included in the drought list.

Patil, a four-time MLA, said he had repeatedly appealed to the government to declare the two taluks drought-hit, but his pleas had not received due importance. “I have been in politics for 40 years. If Indi and Chadachan are left out even after four stages of drought assessment, it hurts the sentiments of our people,” he said.