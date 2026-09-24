Did it for my people, won’t withdraw resignation: MLA Yashwantrayagouda Patil

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, DCM Dr G Parameshwara and their cabinet colleagues held talks with him, Indi MLA Yashwantrayagouda Patil, who resigned as MLA on Wednesday, clarified that he will not withdraw his resignation.
Patil is protesting because the taluks which fall under his assembly segment have been excluded from the government’s official list of drought-hit taluks. “I am 100 per cent committed to my decision for the sake of the people of my constituency,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha, when asked if he would stick to his stand even if the CM assured him.
He submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker GS Patil on Tuesday, as Indi and Chadachan taluks in Vijayapura district were not included in the drought list.
Patil, a four-time MLA, said he had repeatedly appealed to the government to declare the two taluks drought-hit, but his pleas had not received due importance. “I have been in politics for 40 years. If Indi and Chadachan are left out even after four stages of drought assessment, it hurts the sentiments of our people,” he said.
Patil said he had spoken to Shivakumar, who had assured him that the issue would be looked into. However, he made it clear that he was not inclined to withdraw his resignation. Patil had taken permission from the Speaker, citing poor health, to skip the first two days of the three-day session that began on Monday, but attended the session on Wednesday. He claimed he could not attend the CLP meeting chaired by CM on Tuesday evening either.
“I have been appealing discreetly several times so as not to embarrass our government, but no value is given to our words or feelings,” he said in his resignation letter.
Alleging that the present political climate favoured powerful individuals and those who resorted to pressure tactics, Patil said leaders with a gentle approach were not getting due recognition. “Since I am unable to respond to the aspirations of the people of my constituency, I am voluntarily resigning from my post,” he said.
Patil’s resignation comes after the Cabinet expansion, in which he was not inducted despite being among the legislators considered for ministerial berths. However, in his resignation letter, he cited the exclusion of Indi and Chadachan from the drought-hit list and his inability to meet the aspirations of his constituents as the reasons for his decision.