Empty benches in Assembly for Kannada actor Anant Nag’s 'Abhinandana Nudi’

BENGALURU: BJP MLAs criticised the state government over empty ruling party benches when the Assembly proceedings began to congratulate Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Anant Nag.

“It is an insult to Anant Nag that we have to congratulate him in an empty House,” LoP R Ashoka said. As per the agenda, the House had planned to give “Abhinandana Nudi’’ to the veteran actor.

Soon after the proceedings began, the Congress gallery had very few MLAs and just two ministers. Irked by this, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said, “We have assembled to discuss drought.

But it looks like there is drought in the House”. Ashoka insisted that Speaker GS Patil adjourn the house till more MLAs arrive.

Many MLAs insisted that Anant Nag be felicitated inside the House as the actor had in served as a member in both the Houses. He was also a minister in the JH Patel cabinet.