Karnataka forms 16-member minority education vision group, Mansoor Ali Khan named chairman

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has formally notified the creation of the 'Karnataka Minority Education Vision Group', a 16-member panel tasked with recommending reforms to minority education across the state.
The order, issued Tuesday by the Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department, names Bengaluru Central MP Mansoor Ali Khan as chairman.
However, there was loud criticism from the minority community, especially on social media, about the composition, after a cabinet minister's close relative made it to the list.
One influential community member complained that an uncle and his nephew were both on the list and that they work in tandem. Apparently, there are complaints about misusing Wakf Board land against one of them.
The committee brings together a mix of bureaucrats, educators and institution heads. Senior IAS officer and CM's financial adviser LK Ateeq, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Managing Director PC Jaffer lend administrative heft to the panel.
Education sector representation includes Dr Abdul Qadeer of the Shaheen Group of Institutions, Khalid Baig Nadvi of the DAPS Group, and retired DSERT director Bella Shetty, alongside academics from Karnataka University, Dharwad, and Government College of Teacher Education, Mysuru. The Minority Welfare Department director will serve as member-secretary.
Karnataka has a sizeable Muslim and Christian minority population whose educational outcomes — literacy rates, school retention and access to quality institutions — have long lagged state averages, according to successive government surveys. A dedicated 'Vision Group' attempts to formulate a structured, expert-driven roadmap, echoing similar vision/advisory groups the state has used in other sectors (IT, biotechnology) to set long-term policy direction.
The inclusion of an MP as chairman gives the body a degree of political visibility alongside its mandate. Minority welfare and educational upliftment have been recurring points of contention in Karnataka's politics — supporters frame such committees as overdue affirmative steps to close well-documented gaps, while critics of minority-targeted programmes in India more broadly often argue such initiatives amount to appeasement politics or should be reframed around economic criteria rather than religious identity.
Karnataka's opposition BJP has historically pushed back on minority-specific welfare schemes on these grounds, so the committee's eventual recommendations are likely to draw scrutiny from that quarter once concrete proposals emerge.
The notification only constitutes the group; it does not yet specify a reporting timeline, budget, or terms of reference beyond "improvement of minority education".