Karnataka forms SIT to probe insurance fraud cases

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to register complaints and conduct swift investigations into fraudulent claims submitted to insurance companies.

The SIT has been constituted following a directive by the Supreme Court in a special leave petition which called for the creation of state-level special investigation teams across the country to probe fraudulent claims involving insurance companies.

According to the Government Order issued by the Karnataka Home Department on Tuesday, an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) will head the SIT as chairperson.

A Superintendent of Police nominated by the DGP of CID will serve as a member. In addition, one Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Police Inspectors nominated by the Director General and Inspector General of Police will be part of the team.

The SIT will have jurisdiction across Karnataka and has been declared a police station under Section 2(1)(U) of the BNSS, 2023. Its officers have also been empowered under Section 193 of the BNSS to submit final reports before the competent courts.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Police Headquarters, Bengaluru. ll complaints relating to fraudulent claims received from insurance companies will be transferred to the SIT by the Director General and Inspector General of Police.