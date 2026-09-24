Karnataka government restricts Dasara tableaux to 15 districts, Deputy CM Parameshwara’s Tumakuru left out

BENGALURU: The State government’s decision to restrict the participation of district tableaux in the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari to just 15 districts has left several districts disappointed, with Tumakuru — the second-largest district in the State and the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara — among those left out.

It is learnt that Parameshwara spoke to Kannada and Culture Department Secretary Manjushree N, who is also the chairperson of the State-level committee overseeing the selection of Dasara tableaux, following Tumakuru’s exclusion.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone, Manjushree clarified that restricting the number of tableaux to 15 was a government decision and not one taken by the selection committee.

“The government had decided to restrict the tableaux to 15 districts. The selection was subsequently made ensuring that each tableau would be unique and reflect the respective district’s profile, including its culture and heritage,” she said.

The decision has nevertheless raised questions as the government has been projecting this year’s Dasara as a grand celebration as declared by none other than chief minister D K Shivakumar. While proposals were received from all 31 districts, only 15 have been selected for participation in the Jamboo Savari.

According to the minutes of the State-level committee meeting held on September 19, the selected districts are Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Vijayanagara and Bidar.

Tumakuru’s exclusion is particularly significant as the district is seeking to emerge as a major sports hub. It has a KSCA cricket stadium, while a new hockey stadium and an international-standard swimming pool have been planned. Parameshwara, who is Tumakuru district in-charge minister, also holds the Sports portfolio and has been associated with efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in the district.