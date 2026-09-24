Karnataka MLCs seek changes to norms, aid for farmers

BENGALURU: Suggestions to amend the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms for declaring drought, setting up fodder banks, providing assistance to farmers and increasing the number of mandays under the VBG RAM G scheme were among the major points of discussion on the third day of the special session.

Speaking on the prevailing drought situation, Congress MLC K Shivakumar said the NDRF norms used to declare a taluk drought-hit should be amended every two to three years. He said the state should urge the Centre to revise the norms, considering changes in crop and weather patterns. He also asked that the mandays under the VBG RAM G scheme be doubled for the labourers who depend on farming for jobs.

He highlighted that 56 gram panchayats were already being supplied water through tankers. He also pointed out that of the 3,817 lakes in the state, 161 had completely dried up, while 1,555 had only 30% of their water remaining.

MLC Naveen Kottige said farmers of all categories were in distress, irrespective of their landholdings. He suggested considering a temporary package for landless labourers and said infrastructure works could be taken up during the drought.

JD(S) MLC S L Bhoje Gowda suggested that the state government provide fresh loans to farmers and waive interest on existing loans for one year.

He also said more than one crore litres of milk were produced in Karnataka and, with the cost of milk production increasing, the government should consider increasing the price of milk.