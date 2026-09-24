Schoolkids made to fetch water from 100 ft away in Karnataka

HODIKE SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Students of a government primary school at Hodike Shirur, which is 8km from Honnavar town in Uttara Kannada district, are forced to draw water from a well and carry it to the toilets. They are also forced to fetch water for drinking purposes, too.

As photographs and videos of the plight of students went viral, the school and district authorities drew the ire of students’ parents and local residents. But school authorities dismissed the charges, saying these were temporary issues that have cropped up because of damaged water pipelines. The students are said to be carrying water from a well that is 100 ft away from the school.

Though the school claimed it was a temporary problem, local residents said the children have been doing this for the last couple of months.

One of the parents, who wished not to be identified, said, “This is pathetic. We send our children to the school to study. They are doing everything except studying.”

Parents flag hygiene and safety flaws in school

Another parent was unhappy with cleanliness at the school, pointing out that everything is done by the students. “They feed the children mid-day meals at the school. But the kids eat in unhygienic places,” she added. She pointed to an electric cable hanging near the well, saying “The safety of our kids is important.”