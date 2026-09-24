Will train street vendors on food hygiene: Minister Khader

BENGALURU: Karnataka will launch a food-safety awareness and training drive for street-food vendors, with a focus on hygiene, safe food handling and responsible use of cooking oil, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an interactive session on food safety organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in Bengaluru, Khader said the government would focus on educating street vendors and food handlers along with strengthening inspections and enforcement.

The initiative will cover hygiene during food preparation and serving, cleanliness, safe handling of ingredients and the reuse of cooking oil. Khader said more than 1,000 street-food vendors would be trained as part of the initiative.

He also said the government was examining mechanisms to prevent repeated reuse of cooking oil. One option being explored is collaboration with biodiesel companies, which could collect used cooking oil from hotels and other food establishments and use it as raw material for biodiesel production. This, he said, could provide establishments with an alternative disposal mechanism while discouraging unsafe reuse.

Khader also announced that Karnataka plans to host a national-level Food Safety Officers and Commissioners Conclave in October. Officials from different states are expected to participate in discussions on food-safety practices, gaps in existing systems and areas where regulations need to be strengthened. The recommendations emerging from the conclave could also be taken up with the Centre for necessary amendments to food-safety rules, he said.