Bengaluru City Police issues guidelines on transgenders’ public activities

BENGALURU: Following complaints of harassment, aggressive solicitation, traffic obstruction and other illegal activities allegedly involving transgender persons in public places, the Bengaluru City Police have issued guidelines to regulate such activities.

The guidelines direct police to verify complaints of aggressive solicitation of money or alms, obstruction of public or vehicular traffic, threats, abusive behaviour, assault and harassment, and take appropriate legal action based on the circumstances. Police have also been instructed to take action against those causing inconvenience at traffic signals, sensitive locations and venues hosting functions or ceremonies.

Each police station has been directed to identify locations where repeated complaints are received and increase patrolling in such areas. Police have also been asked to hold meetings with transgender community and create awareness against involvement in unlawful activities.

The guidelines stress that while maintaining public order and ensuring smooth traffic movement, police must protect the legal rights, dignity and respect of transgender persons.