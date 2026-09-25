BJP seeks discussion on KPSC in Upper House

BENGALURU: BJP MLCs objected to the agenda not including a discussion on the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and demanded that Chairman Saleem Ahmed allow the issue to be taken up in the House. LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the State Government was considering the closure of KPSC and demanded a discussion on the matter.

He said the issue had already reached the courts and claimed that several ministers could face legal consequences, making it necessary for the House to debate it. Narayanaswamy also said the matter had been formally raised under Rule 59 and sought permission for a discussion.

However, Chairman Saleem Ahmed said the special session had been convened specifically to discuss the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report. He said matters other than these could be taken up only after the scheduled discussions were completed.

Justice for students important: DKS

Shivakumar said the government would examine the legal framework governing KPSC recruitment and examinations. “It is important that officials and members conducting examinations are not subjected to any pressure, and ensure justice for students,” he said.

He said examinations and interviews should be conducted transparently and fairly, and candidates who had appeared for competitive examinations and secured good marks should get justice.