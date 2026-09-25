Delay in reporting rape cases, low conviction rates remain major concerns in Karnataka

BENGALURU: There is a delay of seven to 14 days in reporting rape cases in the state, while molestation is the highest category of crime against women in Karnataka, followed by cruelty by spouses and others. Meanwhile, the conviction rate in such cases remains low, said S Savitha, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Additional Commandant General of Home Guards and Fire and Emergency, Deputy Director of Civil Defence.

She was delivering a talk on “Police Reforms for Women’s Safety and Security: Way Forward” at the third edition of the Women’s Conference on Safety and Security 2026, themed “Gandhiji Revisited: Women’s Safety and Security in Free India – Deepening Sensitivities,” held here on Thursday. The two day event was inaugurated by DG & IGP MA Saleem.

Savitha said that deep-rooted gender hierarchies and male dominance, financial vulnerability limiting women’s autonomy, delays in FIR registration, slow prosecution and limited access to counselling are among the factors contributing to gender-based violence. She also noted that fewer women police officers are posted in executive positions and involved in investigation duties.

Savitha said that to tackle crimes against women, the state government has launched the Akka Pade, a dedicated women-led safety and protection initiative jointly run by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Police.

The teams typically comprise trained women police personnel and women home guards deployed in designated rapid-response vehicles. The teams actively monitor sensitive public areas, including colleges, schools, bus stands, malls and women’s hostels. They focus on preventing eve-teasing, stalking, harassment, child marriage and other offences, while also creating awareness about laws and women’s safety initiatives, she said adding that, the state has 42 women’s police stations and 800 women’s help desks.