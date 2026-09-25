Four killed, one hurt in road mishap near Maragal

KGF: As many as four persons from Pune in Maharashtra were killed and one injured in an accident on the Express Corridor of the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway near Maragal under the Bangarpet police limits on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Navneeth Gayakwad, Pawar Vishwanath Digambara, Kiran and Vishal, all aged between 25 and 30 years. Somnath Kohli (53) was injured in the accident.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were from Pune and were travelling towards Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. It is said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a road safety bridge.

Rajput said all necessary measures have been taken to send the mortal remains to their native place after the postmortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Bangarpet police station and an investigation is underway.