Gavimath seer to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

MYSURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government has decided to have Koppal Gavimath seer Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Born as Parvataiah (Paruthadevaru) in Hagargundi village of Kalaburagi district, he took over as the pontiff of Gavimath on December 13, 2002. He was appointed the 18th pontiff of the Gavimath by Shivashanthaveera Swamiji. Since then, Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji has been credited with taking the Gavimath to greater prominence across the country.

Shivakumar said he had invited the seer to inaugurate the Nada Habba Dasara and that he had accepted the invitation. “I have sent an invitation to Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Koppal to inaugurate this year’s Dasara. I also spoke to him over the phone this morning. He has accepted our invitation,” the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar also invited all members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to attend the Dasara festivities. There was a growing demand from a section of farmers and politicians to invite Justice Nagarathna to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, while the names of former cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were also doing the rounds on the list of probables for the inauguration.