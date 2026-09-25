HESCOM officials allege assault by Karnataka MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi over power disconnection; no FIR yet

BELAGAVI: A controversy erupted in Belagavi on Friday after two HESCOM officials alleged that they were manhandled and assaulted by MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi, the brother of former Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, at his residence following the disconnection of power supply to a stone crusher over non-payment of electricity dues.

HESCOM AEE Deepak D. and Section Officer Raju Chavan told the media that they were called to Hattiholi's residence in Kuvempu Nagar, Belagavi, on Friday morning, where they were allegedly abused and assaulted over the disconnection of power supply.

According to HESCOM officials, the electricity connection to Lakshmi Stone Crusher at Tarihal village in Belagavi taluk was disconnected on Thursday after electricity bills amounting to Rs 77,360 remained unpaid for around three months.

The crusher is reportedly owned by Pramod Jadhav, said to be a close associate of Hattiholi.

Following the incident, a large number of HESCOM officials and employees gathered at the APMC police station on Friday afternoon, apparently to lodge a complaint against the MLC.

AEE Deepak said the officials had assembled at the police station to file a complaint. However, no complaint was ultimately filed, leaving questions over what happened at the last moment.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Prakash Nikkam said the police could register an FIR only if a complaint was filed.

The failure to lodge a complaint despite the officials publicly alleging assault has raised questions within HESCOM circles about the circumstances that led to the withdrawal of the proposed complaint.

Meanwhile, Hattiholi denied assaulting the HESCOM officials at his residence. He said he had only asked the officials to cooperate with the people and give them some more time to clear their pending electricity bills.

Police are yet to register a case in connection with the allegations.