Karnataka CM expresses concern over power availability

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said peak power demand is reaching around 20,000 MW, and people are struggling to meet their electricity needs.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the CM said more than 200 taluks are suffering. “A lot of problems have arisen; people have lost their crops, and there are water and power issues. All of them are crying. We are trying to manage the situation. In some states, they are buying power at Rs 20 to Rs 22 per unit. Power is not available,” the CM said.

Shivakumar said he had directed the Energy Department to closely monitor the situation and take steps to protect consumers. The CM also said he had spoken to some sugar factory owners and asked them to cooperate with the government in managing the power situation. “I have called some farmers and sugar factories as well to see what can be done and impose some restrictions. They cannot sell the power; they have to give it to the government,” he said.

Expressing concern over coal availability for thermal power generation, Shivakumar said the state needed to remain cautious about coal stocks. “Wherever there is thermal power, we have to watch the stock of coal. With the coal stock of just one/two days, we have to be very cautious. It is not just our state; I am watching the situation in other states also,” he said. Recalling his experience as Energy Minister, the CM said he continued to closely monitor power availability across the country.

Delhi visit

Shivakumar said he would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge the Centre to provide drought relief funds to Karnataka, as more than 200 taluks face drought-like conditions. “Definitely, it is the bound duty of the Honourable Prime Minister to help Karnataka,” he said.