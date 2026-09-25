NCST favours establishment of separate panels for SCs, STs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has favoured the establishment of separate commissions in Karnataka to oversee the implementation of welfare programmes for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

NCST chairperson Antar Singh Arya, who held a meeting with the chief secretary and other senior officials to review the implementation of government programmes for the Scheduled Tribes on Thursday, said, “The Karnataka government has been recommended to establish separate commissions for both communities on the lines of the Union government. The matter has been brought to the attention of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, urging the government to take immediate steps.”

Arya told reporters after the meeting that the commission’s tour is part of a special campaign of the prime minister. A report will be submitted to the Union government.

Though the STs constitute around 7% of the state’s population, they get only 3% reservation. “Directions have been given to increase it to 7%,” Arya said.

At the meeting, the government was specifically instructed to take serious note of complaints registered at the district level concerning the STs. “A visit would be made within a month to hear the grievances of STs regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan report,” commission member Jatutu Hussain said.

The commission met several ST MLAs and ministers on Wednesday.