Srirangapatna MLA gets HC notice over alleged false affidavit filed during 2023 Assembly polls

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, and Srirangapatna MLA, B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda, in a petition over an alleged false affidavit filed by him in the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections.

Justice Ananth Ramanath Hegde passed the order to issue notice after hearing the petition filed by MD Adish Sagar from Mysuru, challenging the order dated July 27, 2026, passed by the special court for the trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

Through the said order, the special court rejected the petitioner’s private complaint under Section 223 BNSS read with Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as not maintainable solely on the ground that only the Election Commission can lodge a complaint for the offences under Section 125A.

Stating that the impugned order is a violation of the law laid down by the apex court in the case of Satish Ukey and also the 2014 circular of the Election Commission, the petitioner contended that the prosecution has to be initiated against the MLA for filing a false and incomplete affidavit under Section 125A, in which properties owned by him in Bogadi were left out.

However, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and the Election Commission of India did not take any action against the MLA despite the petitioner submitting the detailed complaint.