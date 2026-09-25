Tensions mount in Kalaburgi ahead of Basavadi Shiv Sharan Hindu Conference

The Samavesha, which is expected to see the participation of Lingayat mathadhisha Kanneri Swami, has drawn sharp criticism from community leaders who see it as an attempt to co-opt Basava-era philosophy for a different ideological project.

Speaking to TNIE, Meenakshi Bali, head of Pro Basava, explained the strategy of the protest. She said, "We will protest by proceeding in a rally from Kannada Bhavan at 11.30in the morning and proceed to Jagat Circle about 2 kms, where it will culminate in a public symposium.''

Bali said certain groups are distorting the teachings of 12th-century reformer Basavanna, the founding philosopher of the Lingayat faith who had rejected orthodoxy.

She was particularly scathing of the right-wing groups, describing it as "a danger that has spread to India."

Bali further alleged that the organisation was using Kanneri Swami's participation as a means of gaining a foothold in Kalaburagi, and accused the BJP of engineering the Samavesha as an electoral strategy. The sense of a community under siege was echoed by other speakers.

Lingayat thinker Prof RK Hudugi who was ready for the rally, speaking to TNIE, said, "This was not the first such attempt to distort the Lingayat faith; efforts had earlier been made through a book, and then a film, to "sabotage" Lingayat beliefs and identity; we have resisted and emerged stronger.''