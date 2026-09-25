Yellow alert in nine Karnataka districts

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers over most parts of Karnataka for the next couple of days, coupled with strong surface winds.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall was issued for Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada for the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon is active now. Prevailing weather conditions and cloud cover have led to a drop in maximum temperatures across the state. Bengaluru recorded a 1.3 degrees Celsius dip in maximum temperature on Thursday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius as against the normal maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius. Mangaluru recorded a 1.6 degrees Celsius dip in maximum temperature as against the normal with 29 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said formation of multiple systems has helped in reviving the monsoon. There is a deep depression over north coastal Andhra Pradesh to Gulf of Thailand across Central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Southwest monsoon is active over coastal Karnataka and normal over interior Karnataka. This led to rainfall in many places over coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka on Thursday.