Bidadi row: 50 farmers taken into custody

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru South district police took 50 farmers, including women, into preventive custody on Friday. The farmers were on the fifth day of their hunger strike and had blocked the Bidadi-Harohalli Main Road while staging a sit-in protest against the proposed GBIT project in Bidadi.

According to the police, farmers supporting the project had gathered at the protest site and demanded that the road be kept clear for commuters. They said the road blockade was affecting residents of other villages. An argument subsequently broke out between the two groups.

To prevent any untoward incident and ensure safety, the police took 50 farmers into preventive custody, including 30 farmers who were protesting against the project. So far, no FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.