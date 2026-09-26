CM Shivakumar doubles breakfast allowance for pourakarmikaa

BENGALURU: A video of a pourakarmika breaking down while recalling how her daughter was allegedly humiliated at school left Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deeply moved and prompted him to don a Pourakarmika uniform and sit down for a meal with sanitary workers at the Pourakarmikas Day celebrations here on Friday.

Recalling the incident, Shivakumar said the woman pourakarmika had narrated how her daughter’s classmate had allegedly told her, “Your mother has come wearing a corporation uniform. She smells. Sit far away and don’t come near me.”

Chief Minister said that watching the woman recount the incident in tears had caused him immense pain, prompting him to wear the uniform and have food with them to convey the message that all are equal. He said the gesture was not merely symbolic and was to shed the stigma associated with pourakarmikas and send a message against what he described as an ‘untouchability’ mindset. He called pourakarmikas ‘true Karmayogis’ and ‘leaders of the cleanliness revolution’.

He announced that the government would double the breakfast allowance for the sanitary workers from Rs 35 to Rs 70. Shivakumar also announced that a Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to examine and address the workers’ demands. He also announced the construction of Poura Bhavan for sanitary workers and that the government was planning to establish residential schools on the lines of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) for their children.