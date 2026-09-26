CM Shivakumar doubles breakfast allowance for pourakarmikaa

BENGALURU: A video of a pourakarmika breaking down while recalling how her daughter was allegedly humiliated at school left Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deeply moved and prompted him to don a Pourakarmika uniform and sit down for a meal with sanitary workers at the Pourakarmikas Day celebrations here on Friday.
Recalling the incident, Shivakumar said the woman pourakarmika had narrated how her daughter’s classmate had allegedly told her, “Your mother has come wearing a corporation uniform. She smells. Sit far away and don’t come near me.”
Chief Minister said that watching the woman recount the incident in tears had caused him immense pain, prompting him to wear the uniform and have food with them to convey the message that all are equal. He said the gesture was not merely symbolic and was to shed the stigma associated with pourakarmikas and send a message against what he described as an ‘untouchability’ mindset. He called pourakarmikas ‘true Karmayogis’ and ‘leaders of the cleanliness revolution’.
He announced that the government would double the breakfast allowance for the sanitary workers from Rs 35 to Rs 70. Shivakumar also announced that a Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to examine and address the workers’ demands. He also announced the construction of Poura Bhavan for sanitary workers and that the government was planning to establish residential schools on the lines of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) for their children.
Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the government would change the existing norm of one pourakarmika for every 700 people and work towards deploying one worker for every 500 people. He further said that the special allowance for permanent pourakarmikas would be increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and those under direct recruitment would receive Rs 5,000.
He said that a separate Karnataka Pourakarmika Welfare Board would be set up for the welfare and protection of the sanitary workers. “For permanent pourakarmikas without houses, the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh (Rs 6 lakh from the state government and the remaining from the Centre) for house construction”, Yathindra said.
Breakfast allowance
Earlier Rs 35
Now Rs 75
What all announced
Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to address the workers’ demands
Construction of Poura Bhavan for sanitary workers
Residential schools on the lines of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) for children
Deployment of one pourakarmika for every 500 people instead of 700
Special allowance for permanent pourakarmikas- from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000, and those under direct recruitment would receive Rs 5,000
A separate Karnataka Pourakarmika Welfare Board would be set up
Financial aid of Rs 7.5 lakh (Rs 6 lakh from the state and the rest from the Centre) for house construction for permanent workers