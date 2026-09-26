Congress to protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, arrest over alleged SIR irregularities

BENGALURU: Congress leaders and workers will stage a protest here on Saturday seeking the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing reporters here, KPCC president BK Hariprasad said because of the CEC’s decisions, 63 lakh voters in Bihar, 91 lakh in West Bengal, and 1.07 crore voters in Karnataka have been deleted. “Even our leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to the Election Commission in February 2025. But no action was taken. We condemn this,’’ he added.

Gyanesh Kumar allegedly overruled the views and opinions of the other two election commissioners on many occasions. The SIR process, which is being conducted in secrecy, has shocked the people across the country. The commission’s responsibility is to safeguard democracy. But the CEC has uprooted the democracy system for the sake of one person and one political party, Hariprasad alleged.

He said this act of the CEC is nothing but treason. Those supporting him, including the PM and Union Home Minister, should be considered as traitors. As per the decision taken in 2023, cases can’t be registered against the CEC. Therefore, Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation should be obtained and arrested immediately.