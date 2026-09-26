ED searches 16 premises linked to Attica Gold, seizes Rs 7.52 lakh

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 16 premises linked to Attica Gold Private Limited and others across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on September 23 and 24 in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving purchase and acquisition of stolen gold.

ED seized alleged proceeds of crime, including Rs 7.52 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold jewellery and silver articles.

Searches were conducted at the residences of directors, former directors and shareholders, besides at the head office and branches and other premises linked to it. ED sleuths launched a probe based on multiple FIRs and chargesheets filed in various police stations accusing Attica Gold of purchasing, acquiring and dealing in stolen gold articles.

ED said key persons, including PS Ayub alias Bommanahalli Babu, Obedulla A, Mohammed Salman A and Arbin Taj A, were not present when searches were conducted.