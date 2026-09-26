IMCT team to survey Karnataka drought-affected districts

KALABURAGI: The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department of the Union government on Friday (25th September) announced the names of members of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team ( IMCT) visiting several districts of Karnataka facing drought (as per the first list provided by Karnataka Government) from 3rd October.

As per the office Memorandum, the IMCT has been directed to schedule its visit to Karnataka from 3rd October to 6th October for on the spot field assessment.

All the members have been asked to attend the briefing to be organised by the Karnataka government at 10.00 am on 3rd October and later to start the visit of drought-affected districts.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu who is the Joint Secretary, will lead the main team and under him 3 sub-teams would visit different drought-affected districts of the state.

The first sub-team will visit Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagar districts. The second team will visit Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar ( Mandya may be included to show water levels in KRS). The 3rd team will visit Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Koppal districts.

After the visit of assigned districts, the members of all the teams would attend the briefing from the State Government again, it is said.