Karnataka SIR reveals around 6K voters found missing from deleted data

BENGALURU: Data shared by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, has shown a difference in the number of deletions. The discrepancy is around 6,000 voters deleted from the rolls in Karnataka.

The final SIR-2026 Draft Electoral Roll of August 24, 2026, released on Saturday, showed that election officials had received 67,307 Form-7 for deletion from electoral rolls from June 16 to August 23, 2026. However, data shared by the office of the CEO Karnataka on September 25, 2026, stated that 61,130 Form-7 were received and processed for deletion from the rolls.

The discrepancy in the number of Form-7 applicants also caught election officials by surprise. They admitted to the error and said the provision of rejecting applications for deletion was thin. The difference in numbers needs to be verified in detail by the CEO Karnataka and the Election Commission of India server.

When contacted, CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said he would look into the matter.

A total of 19,48,164 forms were received by election officials from June 6 to September 24, 2026. Of these, 7,70,988 were Form-6 for inclusion, 4,551 Form-6A by NRI voters for inclusion, and 11,11,495 Form-8 for corrections. The data, released on September 25, also showed that the maximum number of deletions were from Bidar constituency 5,154, followed by Shivamogga 3,181, Tumakuru 3,171, and Bangalore Urban 2,318.

But the draft rolls stated that from June 16 to August 23, 2026, election officials had received 14,67,929 forms. These included 4,73,354 Form-6, 3,880 Form-6A, 67,307 Form-7 and 9,23,388 Form-8. Form-7 is filed and submitted for deletion in case of death of a voter.