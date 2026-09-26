Many challenges before SIT in Sowjanya case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe afresh the 2012 rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya faces several challenges, with nearly 14 years having passed since the crime. The team has to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether the old biological and other forensic evidence is still preserved and usable. Tracing witnesses and verifying their memories after such a long gap will also be a challenge.

Forensic experts said the primary and secondary crime scenes in the case will play a vital role, from the location where Sowjanya went missing to the place where her body was found. “Collecting new forensic evidence 14 years after the crime is almost impossible, as evidence may have been contaminated or lost over time.

The forensic evidence collected during the earlier investigations has already been submitted before the court and can be examined by the SIT. Any new digital evidence, if available, could help the SIT make a breakthrough in the case,” an expert said.

Former DG&IGP ST Ramesh told TNIE, “The 14-year lapse is certainly a challenge, but that is precisely why an SIT has been constituted to give exclusive attention to the investigation of the case.

The team has to reconstruct the crime scene as it existed in 2012 and examine & gather all available evidence, including witness statements, documentary, medical, forensic & circumstantial evidence, apart from DNA and digital evidence.” He, however, noted that previous investigations by the local police, CID and CBI could also be an advantage as substantial groundwork has already been done.

“There are already witnesses identified and investigations conducted. These witnesses can be contacted and re-examined, and further evidence can be collected if required.