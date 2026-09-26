Karnataka

SAMAGRA 2026 focuses on CSR partnerships for Karnataka’s growth

The conclave also featured an Impact Showcase, an introduction to NIPUNA Karnataka, a Design Thinking Workshop for CSR and industry leaders, and a masterclass on the use of artificial intelligence for NGOs.
Various panel discussions and impact showcase sessions were held during the Samagra 2026 at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru on Friday.
Various panel discussions and impact showcase sessions were held during the Samagra 2026 at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru on Friday.Photo | Express
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BENGALURU: The inaugural SAMAGRA 2026 – Karnataka CSR & Social Impact Conclave was held in Bengaluru on Friday, bringing together representatives from the government, corporate sector, industry, academia, development organisations and the social-impact ecosystem to strengthen partnerships for Karnataka’s development.

Organised under the theme ‘Co-Creating Karnataka’s Development Future Through CSR Partnerships’, the conclave was a flagship initiative of the Department of Electronics, IT & BT and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in partnership with AISECT India.

The day-long event featured keynote addresses, thematic panel discussions, impact showcases and breakout sessions, with discussions focusing on skills and employability, future-ready skilling, social innovation, corporate impact and last-mile inclusion.

The inaugural session was attended by KDEM CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy Rashmi Mahesh, and AISECT India Director Shilpi Varshney, among other stakeholders.

The conclave also featured an Impact Showcase, an introduction to NIPUNA Karnataka, a Design Thinking Workshop for CSR and industry leaders, and a masterclass on the use of artificial intelligence for NGOs. The event concluded with the SAMAGRA CSR Awards 2026, recognising organisations and institutions for their work in CSR and social impact.

Karnataka
SAMAGRA 2026

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