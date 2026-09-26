Two arrested in Karnataka over alleged provocative social media posts

CHIKKABALLAPUR/ HASSAN : Chikkaballapur Town police arrested two persons who reportedly posted provocative comments in a closed group on social media platforms. SP Padmini Sahoo said on getting information, Chikkaballapur police arrested one person in Chikkaballapur and another in Hassan district. She told TNIE the arrests were made after detailed investigation by police, who got information through reliable sources.

The technical wing of Chikkaballapur police found the duo allegedly circulating messages and videos on a social media platform, which are said to be against public security, peace and public order. They were arrested and produced before court.

It is said the posts allegedly included names of a few BJP leaders from Karnataka and also prominent national leaders; however, police did not disclose any material in this connection, stating that the case is under investigation.

Sahoo said a police team was collecting information, including history and other details, on social media. The posts included terror activities which are against public security, peace and public order. Both were arrested under Section 113(2) of BNS.

Any person found posting derogatory messages targeting any leader or religion will be booked, she said. Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura police made the second arrest from a village in Arkalgud taluk on Friday.

It is said that Shabbir and Sikandar had allegedly migrated from Bangladesh and lived illegally in rented rooms in different parts in Arkalgud. Police took them to Bengaluru for further investigation.