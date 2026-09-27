AI listings not measure of India’s progress, says Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: India has not missed the artificial intelligence (AI) bus, and the absence of more Indian AI companies on stock exchanges should not be seen as a measure of the country’s progress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

She was speaking at a fireside chat at the seventh edition of IITMAA Sangam, the flagship annual conference of the IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA), centred on the national ambition of “Atmanirbhar Bharat – Building a Self-Reliant India”.

She said the perception that India had fallen behind in AI was partly linked to the limited number of AI companies listed on stock exchanges. Listing by itself could not be an adequate measure of the activity and innovation taking place in the sector, she said. India already had AI unicorns and companies nearing that stage, but the funding ecosystem needed to evolve to support them through different stages of growth.

Responding to concerns over the availability of patient and big-ticket capital for emerging technologies, she said companies working in AI and other innovative areas should not necessarily be expected to focus on managerial and financial matters when their core strength was innovation.

The discussion also turned to deep-tech hardware startups, which can take five to seven years to generate revenue. Responding to a startup founder’s concern over the lack of patient capital, Sitharaman asked them to submit, within 10 days, suggestions on what should constitute “early” and “enough” funding, and said she would work on them.