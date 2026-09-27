Create jobs, drive tech growth, says Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to VTU grads

BELAGAVI: Students should use their knowledge and skills for national development and aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers, Governor and Chancellor Thawarchand Gehlot said at the 26th annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Saturday. Gehlot advised the students to remain humble in success, patient during difficulties and determined after failures.

“Education should not be limited to professional success but help make life meaningful and contribute to building a developed India,” he said. Highlighting India’s engineering heritage, Gehlot said the country had made significant contributions to architecture, water management, metallurgy, mathematics, astronomy and medicine.

He called upon young engineers to combine this heritage with modern science and technology. Chief guest Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, biotechnology, clean energy and space technology were transforming industry, employment and society. AI learning, he said, was no longer optional for engineers.

He urged graduates to learn not only how to use AI but also to build, question and deploy it responsibly. AI would transform sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, construction and public administration, he said, adding that engineers should bridge emerging technologies and real-world problems.

Pro-chancellor and Higher education minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said VTU has produced more than 1.6 million engineers since its establishment in 1999.